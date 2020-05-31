USA: SpaceX’s Starship prototype explodes during test in Boca Chica

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A prototype of SpaceX’s planned super heavy-lift launch vehicle, Starship, exploded at a testing facility in Boca Chica on Friday.

A huge ball of fire can be seen destroying the prototype as heavy smoke billows from the scene of the launch in Texas.

The explosion of the heavy-lift rocket came a day ahead of a historic mission by the company to launch two astronauts from Cape Canaveral to the International Space Station, although that mission will be undertaken with a different launch vehicle.

Friday’s incident at Boca Chica, is the fourth Starship test to end in the destruction of the prototype with previous incidents occurring in April, March, and November 2019.

Video ID: 20200530-051

