-
USA: SpaceX’s Starship prototype explodes during test in Boca Chica - 15 hours ago
-
UK: Jeremy Corbyn’s brother arrested at London anti-lockdown protest - 15 hours ago
-
Brazil’s coronavirus death toll now the world’s fourth-highest - 15 hours ago
-
Uganda: HIV-positive volunteer delivers drugs to fellow patients on bicycle - 15 hours ago
-
30 km on horseback for a mobile signal: 7-y/o Argentinian takes homework very seriously - 15 hours ago
-
Germany: “Berlin needs music” – classical musicians play surprise concert at Brandenburg Gate - 15 hours ago
-
Venezuela: Portuguesa locals await lucky refuel draw in “gas bingo” - 15 hours ago
-
Chinese school students return to classes with DIY “wings” to keep social distance - 15 hours ago
-
Germany: Dresden Green Vault museum reopens six months after jewels theft - 15 hours ago
-
United Arab Emirates: “Reliable” robot fleet to combat COVID-19 - 15 hours ago
USA: SpaceX’s Starship prototype explodes during test in Boca Chica
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A prototype of SpaceX’s planned super heavy-lift launch vehicle, Starship, exploded at a testing facility in Boca Chica on Friday.
A huge ball of fire can be seen destroying the prototype as heavy smoke billows from the scene of the launch in Texas.
The explosion of the heavy-lift rocket came a day ahead of a historic mission by the company to launch two astronauts from Cape Canaveral to the International Space Station, although that mission will be undertaken with a different launch vehicle.
Friday’s incident at Boca Chica, is the fourth Starship test to end in the destruction of the prototype with previous incidents occurring in April, March, and November 2019.
Video ID: 20200530-051
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200530-051
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly