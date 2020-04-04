USA: SpaceX’s third Starship prototype rocket explodes during testing in Texas

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A third Starship prototype rocket belonging to Elon Musk’s SpaceX company exploded during testing at Boca Chica in Texas, Friday.

Footage shows the rocket breaking up during a pressure test as heavy smoke billows from the vessel.

Musk tweeted following the incident that the failure might had been the result of a ‘test configuration mistake.’

Friday’s test failure at Boca Chica, follows two previous SpaceX rocket incidents in March and November last year.

