USA: SpaceX’s third Starship prototype rocket explodes during testing in Texas
Mandatory Credit: @LabPadre
A third Starship prototype rocket belonging to Elon Musk’s SpaceX company exploded during testing at Boca Chica in Texas, Friday.
Footage shows the rocket breaking up during a pressure test as heavy smoke billows from the vessel.
Musk tweeted following the incident that the failure might had been the result of a ‘test configuration mistake.’
Friday’s test failure at Boca Chica, follows two previous SpaceX rocket incidents in March and November last year.
Video ID: 20200403-065
