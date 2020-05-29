-
Risk in UK lockdown easing too soon, warn scientists – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 12 hours ago
-
Protests spread across the US over the death of George Floyd in police custody - 13 hours ago
-
Brazil surpasses Spain with one of the highest Covid-19 death tolls in the world - 14 hours ago
-
US cops break ‘blue wall of silence’ for George Floyd’s death - 14 hours ago
-
Trump challenges liability protections for social media companies in row over fact-checking - 14 hours ago
-
-
Without a legal trace: Eradicating statelessness in Kyrgyzstan | Talk to Al Jazeera - 14 hours ago
-
Trump escalates US-China conflict with new sanctions, measures - 14 hours ago
-
Trump directs action to revoke Hong Kong’s special status in a move targeting Beijing - 15 hours ago
-
George Floyd: Cop charged with murder, Minneapolis sets curfew - 15 hours ago
USA: State troopers deployed in Minneapolis after riots over George Floyd”s killing
State troopers were deployed to secure the perimeter of the third police precinct in Minneapolis, on Friday, after a night of rioting over the murder of George Floyd, which resulted in significant damage of private and public property.
Footage from Minneapolis shows shops with shattered windows, damaged bus stops, as well as firefighters attempting to extinguish smouldering buildings, as the unrest over Floyd’s death continues.
The protests began on Tuesday, just a day after Mr. Floyd’s tragic death. Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis on Monday after a police officer was recorded kneeling on his neck for nearly ten minutes. Mr. Floyd was recorded pleading with the officers with his final words, saying “I can’t breathe” and “don’t kill me.” These phrases could be seen printed on signs by the protesters during the demonstration to show their solidarity.
