USA: State troopers deployed in Minneapolis after riots over George Floyd”s killing

State troopers were deployed to secure the perimeter of the third police precinct in Minneapolis, on Friday, after a night of rioting over the murder of George Floyd, which resulted in significant damage of private and public property.

Footage from Minneapolis shows shops with shattered windows, damaged bus stops, as well as firefighters attempting to extinguish smouldering buildings, as the unrest over Floyd’s death continues.

The protests began on Tuesday, just a day after Mr. Floyd’s tragic death. Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis on Monday after a police officer was recorded kneeling on his neck for nearly ten minutes. Mr. Floyd was recorded pleading with the officers with his final words, saying “I can’t breathe” and “don’t kill me.” These phrases could be seen printed on signs by the protesters during the demonstration to show their solidarity.

