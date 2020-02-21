-
USA: Stone has “very good chance of exoneration” – Trump, after fmr adviser gets prison sentence
US President Donald Trump commented that his long-time ally and former adviser Roger Stone “has a very good chance of exoneration,” while speaking at an event in Las Vegas on Thursday, hours after Stone received a 40-month prison sentence.
Trump also said that he wasn’t yet going to use his presidential powers to interfere in the case, saying “I want the process to play out. I think that’s the best thing to do, because I’d love to see Roger exonerated and I’d love to see it happen because I personally think he was treated very unfairly.”
The President added that that it was his “strong opinion” that “the woman who is in charge of the jury was totally tainted when you take a look. How can you have a person like this?”
Stone was convicted of seven counts of making false statements, witness tampering, and obstruction on November 15, 2019, in charges stemming from the Mueller investigation.
All four federal prosecutors involved in the Stone case resigned earlier in the month, after the Justice Department overruled them and asked for a shorter prison sentence than they had originally recommended.
The Justice Department’s move came shortly after Trump commented on the case although Attorney General William Barr has stated that the decision had been made before the president attacked the previous recommendation.
