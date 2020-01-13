USA: Subway service disrupted after water main break floods NYC”s Upper West Side

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A water main break flooded the streets and the subway tunnels of New York City’s Upper West Side on Monday.

The firefighters received a call about the flooding around 5 AM (10 AM GMT). The large leak flooded the area near the Lincoln Center and disrupted the morning commute of New Yorkers rushing to work.

The subway lines 1, 2 and 3 were out of service due to the incident according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Emergency teams were on site assessing the damage and working to restore affected infrastructure to working condition.

