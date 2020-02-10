-
USA: Supporters and opponents rally ahead of Rep. Tlaib”s university speech
Two opposing groups rallied outside Rutgers university in New Jersey on Sunday, ahead of US Representative Rashida Tlaib’s speech at a Muslims for Peace conference.
Footage shows the demonstrators supporting Tlaib and others opposing her gathered with signs, as well as Israeli and Palestinian flags.
“We are here to say we will not be silenced and we support congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who is a Palestinian, and who’s heritage is from Palestine,” said Rabbi Ishmael Dobraveis, a member of Jews Against Zionism.
Karen Licktbruam, an opponent, said “we came out here to voice our outrage that Rashida Tlaib is permitted to speak in a university. She is a known anti-Semite, she’s a Jew hater.”
Police officers were ultimately seen dispersing both groups.
The Muslims for Peace organisation held its 14th annual Interfaith Prophet Muhammad Conference at the campus, which included a speech by Tlaib who reportedly spoke on migration, refugees and asylum seekers in the United States.
