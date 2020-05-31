USA: Tear gas and several arrests as Las Vegas protests turn aggressive

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protests over the killing of George Floyd turned aggressive in Las Vegas on Saturday night, as tear gas was thrown back at police officers.

Riot police surrounding and arresting several protesters could be seen, as one protester accused the police of specifically targeting black people.

“They’re coming up, some picking people out the crowds. Black people,” he said promising protesters would ‘fight back.’

Protests and demonstrations have taken place across the US in reaction to Floyd’s death, with riots and looting also occurring in some areas, including Minneapolis.

Floyd, a Houston native, died in Minneapolis earlier this week after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes as he was recorded saying, “I can’t breathe” and “Don’t kill me.”

Four officers involved in the incident have since been fired. The officer who knelt on Floyd was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

