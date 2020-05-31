-
Some primary schools reopen as parents remain wary – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 6 hours ago
-
Our spring wildlife webcams live! 🐤🦊🐿 – Sun 31 May – Springwatch – BBC - 12 hours ago
-
USA: Police and protesters stand off near former workplace of Floyd and alleged murderer - 20 hours ago
-
USA: Tear gas and several arrests as Las Vegas protests turn aggressive - 20 hours ago
-
Coronavirus: England lockdown easing defended – Covid-19 Government Briefing 🔴 BBC - 20 hours ago
-
USA: “Police brutality needs to come to end” – activists protest over Floyd killing in Washington DC - 20 hours ago
-
Argentina: Health workers scuffle with anti-lockdown demonstrators at Buenos Aires rally - 20 hours ago
-
Why is coronavirus killing BAME Britons? | The Stream - 21 hours ago
-
Germany: Kassel’s opera house reopens with brass concert - 21 hours ago
-
Will the coronavirus pandemic force China to close wildlife markets? | DW News - 21 hours ago
USA: Tear gas and several arrests as Las Vegas protests turn aggressive
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Protests over the killing of George Floyd turned aggressive in Las Vegas on Saturday night, as tear gas was thrown back at police officers.
Riot police surrounding and arresting several protesters could be seen, as one protester accused the police of specifically targeting black people.
“They’re coming up, some picking people out the crowds. Black people,” he said promising protesters would ‘fight back.’
Protests and demonstrations have taken place across the US in reaction to Floyd’s death, with riots and looting also occurring in some areas, including Minneapolis.
Floyd, a Houston native, died in Minneapolis earlier this week after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes as he was recorded saying, “I can’t breathe” and “Don’t kill me.”
Four officers involved in the incident have since been fired. The officer who knelt on Floyd was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.
Video ID: 20200531-023
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200531-023
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly