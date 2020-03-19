USA: Tesla factory still open despite order from local authorities

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Employees at US automaker Tesla were filmed arriving at the company’s factory in Fremont on Thursday, despite a shelter-in-place order announced on Monday in six counties in the San Francisco area to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Footage shows cars stationed in a parking lot outside the plant and workers around the premises.

Company said it will scale down its workforce from around 10,000 to 2,500 employees, but it’s not yet clear when the reduction will take place.

The measure, which came into force on Tuesday, required all the non-essential businesses to shut down, while residents were asked to only leave their homes to buy food.

