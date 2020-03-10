USA: “The Bernie bros are here!” – Protesters disrupt Biden rally ahead of Michigan primary

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Former Vice President and Candidate for the nomination of the US Democratic Party Joe Biden held a rally in Detroit, Michigan, on Monday, a day head of the the State’s Democratic Primary.

Footage shows Biden being welcomed on stage by US Senators and former contenders for the Democratic nomination Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, who have both endorsed Biden after dropping out of the race.

Once on stage, several protesters emerged from the crowd, who were then removed by security. Biden said “The Bernie bros are here! let them go!” As they were being escorted out.

March 10 will see 6 more states head the polls in the Democratic Primaries: Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington. The contests will be the first since Super Tuesday, which saw Biden emerge victorious in 10 out of 15 states, to retake the lead in estimated pledged delegates with 670 to US Senator Bernie Sanders’s 574.

