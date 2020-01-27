USA: “The greatest of all time” – Fans react to Kobe’s death outside Lakers stadium

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Fans of former NBA star Kobe Bryant reacted to the shock news of his death outside the LA Lakers stadium at the Staples Center, where he used to play, in Los Angeles on Sunday. “The greatest of all time. I remember him since I was small,” said one fan, Jose Duran Jr. Other fans spoke of the impact Bryant had on the city of Los Angeles. “No matter what happened he always devised a plan to tie people together along with championships. It wasn’t just the championship, it was the people in LA that he tied together,” said Brian Joseph. “What Kobe meant to Los Angeles, and I am Los Angeles, because I live here, and what he meant to me is that anything is possible,” said Willow Wrenn. Footage filmed outside the home of the LA Lakers shows a vigil of candles, as fans gather at the site to mourn the death of the basketball legend. Bryant, 41, was travelling in a private helicopter en route to a special basketball practice at the Mamba Academy on Sunday when it crashed and burst into flames, killing all nine people on board – including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. The player won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers for whom he played his entire 20-year career before retiring in 2016 as the NBA’s third-highest all-time scorer. He was named an All-Star on 18 occasions and won gold medals with Team USA at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

