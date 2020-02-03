-
USA: The next president must be ‘ready on day one’, Biden warns
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said the US needs a president ready to lead the country on day one, while speaking at a campaign trail event in Iowa’s Des Moines, on Sunday.
“The next president is going to inherit a country divided and a world in disarray. There will be no time for on the job training. We need a president who is going to be ready on day one,” he stressed, saying that the new president will have to mend relations with allies and lead the armed forces deployed across the world.
Biden also warned the US “must lead” and not leave a vacuum of power on the world stage for the US’s own safety.
“I refuse to believe that we’re a nation that bows down to Vladimir Putin,” he added.
The former US vice president was making his final pitch to primary voters before Monday’s Iowa caucuses. According to polls, Biden has the support of 17 per cent of Democratic caucus-goers in the State, with his rivals Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren on 25 and 15 per cent.
