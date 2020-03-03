-
USA: Therapies likely to come before coronavirus vaccine developed – Trump
US President Donald Trump said it was likely therapies for the novel coronavirus will be developed before the vaccine, speaking with representatives of pharmaceutical companies in Washington DC on Monday.
“We working very hard to expedite the longer process of developing a vaccine. We are also moving with maximum speed to develop therapies so that we can help people recover as quickly as possible. We had a lot of recovery going on. We want to see if we can advance that,” said Trump.
The meeting came a day after the US president asked the drugmakers to speed up the development of a vaccine against COVID-19.
