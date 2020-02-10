USA: “There is no stopping our movement” – Sanders ahead of New Hampshire primary

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A crowd of supporters packed the Keene State College gymnasium in Keene, New Hampshire on Sunday to meet Democratic Party presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

“We won the popular vote in the Iowa caucus by 6,000 votes. And while the turnout there was not as high as I would have liked, what was extraordinary is that young people under 30 saw an increase in their percentage of votes by 33 percent,” said Sanders, as he was addressing the crowd.

“If young people, who are today the most progressive generation in the history of this country, if they get involved in the political process, have they come out the vote in large numbers, there is no stopping our movement.”

Sanders’ campaign team reportedly said that the rally attracted some 1,981 people.

Democratic presidential hopefuls are holding rallies across New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday’s primary, the first in the nation after the Iowa caucuses which saw Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders leading the race.

Video ID: 20200210-004

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200210-004

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly