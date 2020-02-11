USA: “They can”t even count their votes” – Trump about Democratic caucus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A crowd of supporters gathered for US President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday, on the eve of the state’s primaries.

“They’re all fighting each other. They’re all going after each other. You got them all over the place. They don’t know what the hell they’re doing. They don’t know what they’re doing. They can’t even count their votes,” said Trump, in reference to the Democrats amid the Iowa caucuses.

The US president also took aim at speaker of US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi who tore up her copy of Trump’s State of the Union speech, saying that she was “mumbling” behind him.

“Now, it’s very distracting. I’m speaking and a woman is mumbling terribly behind me. Angry. There was a little anger back there. We are the ones who should be angry. Not them.”

This was Trump’s first rally since his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial.

