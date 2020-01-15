-
USA: “They like Trump, they love America” – Trump on Iranian protests
US President Donald Trump spoke about recent tensions with Iran during a rally in Milwaukee, in the US state of Wisconsin on Tuesday night.
“Have you seen what’s happened in Iran? The protesters are on our side, first time ever. They’re on our side,” claimed Trump, adding that “they like Trump, they like you. I’m just your representative but they like us, they like us.”
“They love America, they love our country. That’s called progress, that’s called progress,” he added.
Trump then went on to accuse the Iranian government of killing “thousands” of protesters, “I’ve warned the Ayatollah and the government of Iran that they must not harm, hurt or kill any protesters. The whole world is watching, it’s watching. They’ve killed thousands of protesters,” the US President said.
