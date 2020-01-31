USA: “They needed to get Amb. Yovanovitch out of the way” – Schiff at impeachment trial

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff commented on former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch’s removal from her post, during the ongoing impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump in Washington DC on Thursday.

“[Rudy Giuliani] stated publicly that the reason they needed to get ambassador Yovanovitch out of the way was that she was going to get in the way of this investigations that they wanted,” said Schiff.

“This is the president’s own lawyer’s explanation for why they had to push out, why they had to smear ambassador Yovanovitch.”

Yovanovitch served as the US’s ambassador to Ukraine until she was abruptly removed from her post in May 2019.

The trial was adjourned and will resume on Friday.

Trump is facing impeachment over charges of abuse of power as well as obstruction of Congress, but with a Republican majority in the Senate and a super-majority required for a conviction, the president looks set to remain in office.

Video ID: 20200131-003

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200131-003

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly