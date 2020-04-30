USA: “They seem to work for China” – Trump slams WHO over COVID-19

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump attacked the World Health Organization again on Wednesday, saying that “they seem to work for China.”

Speaking alongside Lousiana Governor John Bel Edwards in the White House, Trump added that the WHO “misled us. I don’t know. They must’ve known more than they knew.”

“Either they didn’t know or they didn’t tell us, or – you know, right now they’re literally a pipe organ for China,” the president added.

Trump warned that his government would soon be issuing a “recommendation” on both the WHO and China, adding that there were lots of other organisations to whom the US could redirect its currently suspended WHO funding.

The president has repeatedly criticised the WHO for its response to the coronavirus outbreak and earlier in the month suspended payments to the organisation.

As of Wednesday evening, the US has 1,038,451 confirmed coronavirus cases and 60,876 fatalities, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Video ID: 20200430-007

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200430-007

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly