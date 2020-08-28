-
USA: Thousands march for “genuine equality” on 57th March of Washington anniversary
Thousands gathered at the National Mall in Washington DC on Friday to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the March of Washington.
Various spokespersons including Martin Luther King Jr. granddaughter Yolanda Renee King, appeared onstage next to the Lincoln Memorial where they spread their messages, seen and heard from afar by the crowds.
“My grandfather predicted this very moment,” the 12-year-old public speaker said. “He said that we were moving into a new phase of the struggle. The first phase was the civil rights. And the new phase is genuine equality. Genuine equality is why we are here today and why people are coming together all across the world from New Zealand to New Jersey,” she stated.”
The crowds applauded from afar, some holding signs reading messages against police brutality such as “#sayhername, prosecute the cops that murdered Breonna Taylor,” or “Racism is a pandemic,” chanting slogans as they marched.
The march comes as the country faces renewed protests calling for racial equality and an end to police brutality, sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and George Floyd in Minnesota.
