USA: Thousands rally against Virginia”s gun control bill in Richmond

Thousands of supporters of the US Second Amendment ‘right to bear arms’ protested the Virginia state government’s proposed gun control regulation and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam in the State Capitol of Richmond on Monday.

Footage shows a large number of gun-rights supporters rallying across Richmond to protest against legislation that would restrict access to firearms in Virginia State. People with assault riffles dressed in camouflage garments and people with pro-arms banners parade in Virginia’s capital city.

Media character Alex Jones also attended the rally, stating “i’m here promoting free speech and classic Americana. Plenty of countries have had their guns taken. We were founded when the Red Coats came to take the guns, and it started in Boston, Massachusetts, around here in Virginia. So, I’m here as an American to stand up for my birth rights and not be a slave of foreign off-shore elites.”

“Lord [Ralph] Northam has without authority violated the constitutions of Virginia, of the United States. He has violated the law of Virginia by disarming law-abiding citizens during a contrived state of emergency. What Northam has done is completely lawless,” added ‘Gun Owners of America’ activist Erich Pratt.

Ahead of the protest, Democratic Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency citing fears of violence similar to the deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville in 2017. However, the rally concluded without any reports of violence.

