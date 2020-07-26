-
USA: Three members of armed militia injured in shooting at protest for Breonna Taylor
Three members of an armed militia were injured when a gun discharged in an apparent accident at an armed rally in Louisville, on Saturday afternoon.
The three injured, all members of the ‘Not Fucking Around Coalition’ (NFAC), were seen being put on stretchers and taken away from the scene.
A police officer was seen holding the recovered weapon.
The shooter is reported to be a member of the militia who accidentally discharged her weapon.
Hundreds of members of the all-black militia had gathered to protest against police brutality and to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.
Taylor was killed while sleeping in her bed in Louisville, Kentucky on March 13, after police officers broke into her apartment serving a “no-knock warrant,” suspecting her to be part of a drug ring. The woman was eventually shot eight times as the officers exchanged gunshots with her boyfriend.
