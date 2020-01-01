-
USA: Times Square New Year”s Eve Ball Drop marks new decade
USA: Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop marks New Year and new decade
Thousands of people gathered at Times Square in New York on Tuesday evening to countdown the final seconds of the year and observe the glittering New Year’s Eve Ball which dropped at midnight to ring in the New Year.
According to a fact sheet from Times Square’s official website, the 5386-kg (11,875 pounds) ball is covered with a total of 2,688 Waterford Crystal triangles that vary in size and range in length. The ball is capable of shining in over 16 million different colours and billions of patterns that create a spectacular kaleidoscope.
The first New Year’s Eve Ball was built of iron and wood by a young immigrant metalworker in 1907. Since then, the Ball has been lowered every year and has become a tradition to mark the beginning of a new year.
