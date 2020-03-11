-
USA: “Together, we”ll defeat Donald Trump” – Biden takes second big Super Tuesday win
US Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to his supporters in Philadelphia after expanding his lead over Bernie Sanders for the Democratic Party nomination on the second Super Tuesday primary vote.
Biden is projected to win Michigan, the major prize of the night, as well as Mississipi and Missouri.
“Although there’s a way to go. Looks like we’re gonna have another good night. With victories in Mississippi, Missouri and Michigan. And we’re waiting to hear from North Dakota, Idaho and Washington State,” said Biden adding that “it’s more than a comeback.”
Biden, whose campaign made a dramatic resurgence in the South Carolina and first Super Tuesday votes, thanked Sanders and his supporters “for their tireless energy and their passion,” saying, “We share a common goal. And together, we’ll defeat Donald Trump. We’ll defeat him together. We’re going to bring this nation together.”
