USA: Training of Saudi soldiers to resume ‘in the coming days’ – Pentagon spox.

The military training of more than 800 Saudi soldiers halted after a Saudi trainee killed three sailors at a Florida military base will most probably resume “in the coming days” according to Chief spokesman for the Defense Department Jonathan Hoffman speaking at a briefing in Washington D.C. on Thursday.

“We are looking forward to turning that back on in the coming days,” announced Hoffman speaking of field and operational training of the students.

A Saudi trainee opened fire and killed three sailors at Pensacola Naval Air Station in Florida last December.

