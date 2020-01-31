USA: Trial for Epstein’s jail guards delayed until June

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Two prison guards accused of failing to check on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein before his death in a prison cell, and then covering it up, had their trial postponed until June 22, in New York City, on Thursday.

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty after they failed to carry out checks on Epstein the night before he was found dead and falsely recorded that they had. Footage shows Tova Noel, 31, and Michael Thomas, 41, leaving the courthouse.

The trial was delayed from April to June after the lawyers asked for more time for preparations.

Epstein had been taken off suicide watch shortly before his death after pleading not guilty to trafficking several underage girls between 2002 and 2005.

