USA: Trump abruptly stops press briefing following reports of shots fired near WH

US President Donald Trump was seen leaving a press briefing minutes after starting it in Washington DC, Monday.

The president was seen being reportedly informed about shots that had been fired near the White House as a person thought to be a staff member approached him.

Trump talked about failed mailing voting in Virginia, insisting that such voting in the US elections can lead to rigged results.

“We don’t want to have a rigged election. I know that, and you have to be very careful when you mention, as you constantly do, Russia, or you mention China, or you mention Iran or others that attack our election system, and when you have this mail-in voting, it’s a, it’s very susceptible. It’s something that can be easily attacked by foreign countries and by, frankly, Democrats, and by Republicans,” he said before being trailing off and leaving the White House.

