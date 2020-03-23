USA: Trump activates national guard in New York, California and Washington State

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Donald Trump confirmed that his administration has called on the national guard to help respond to the coronavirus crisis in three states during a White-House briefing on Sunday.

“Today I’m announcing action to help New York, California and Washington ensure that the national guard can effectively respond to this crisis. The national guard, these are tremendous people. They’re fully on alert. We’ve signed what we had to sign. And it’s been activated,” announced Trump.

New York has been the worst-hit state by some margin, reporting 16,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 150 deaths thus far. The number of cases in Washington State has now reached 1,996, leading to 95 deaths and California is currently reporting 1,799 cases with 35 deaths.

President Trump made it clear that the respective state governors had been consulted and will remain in charge of their states. “So the governors locally are going to be in command and we’ll be following them. And we hope they can do the job and I think they will,” Trump explained.

Trump’s decision to deploy the national guard came as the nation suffered it’s most deadly day since the outbreak began. 9,339 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, with 117 deaths recorded in 24 hours.

The United States is currently reporting 34,717 coronavirus cases with 452 deaths thus far.

