The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Trump activates national guard in New York, California and Washington State
Donald Trump confirmed that his administration has called on the national guard to help respond to the coronavirus crisis in three states during a White-House briefing on Sunday.
“Today I’m announcing action to help New York, California and Washington ensure that the national guard can effectively respond to this crisis. The national guard, these are tremendous people. They’re fully on alert. We’ve signed what we had to sign. And it’s been activated,” announced Trump.
New York has been the worst-hit state by some margin, reporting 16,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 150 deaths thus far. The number of cases in Washington State has now reached 1,996, leading to 95 deaths and California is currently reporting 1,799 cases with 35 deaths.
President Trump made it clear that the respective state governors had been consulted and will remain in charge of their states. “So the governors locally are going to be in command and we’ll be following them. And we hope they can do the job and I think they will,” Trump explained.
Trump’s decision to deploy the national guard came as the nation suffered it’s most deadly day since the outbreak began. 9,339 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, with 117 deaths recorded in 24 hours.
The United States is currently reporting 34,717 coronavirus cases with 452 deaths thus far.
