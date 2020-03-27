USA: Trump admin charges Maduro with drug trafficking, offers $15m reward for capture

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US Attorney General William Barr announced that his Justice Department was bringing drug trafficking charges against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Washington DC on Thursday.

The charges levelled against Maduro, include “conspiracy to commit narcoterrorism, conspiracy to import hundreds of tons of cocaine into the United States, and related weapons offences,” according to the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey S. Berman.

“As alleged, Maduro and the other defendants expressly intended to flood the United States with cocaine to undermine the health and well being of our nation,” added Berman.

“The State Department has offered an award of 15 million dollars for the capture and conviction of Maduro,” emphasised Berman.

The charges described also implicate several members of Venezuela’s ministerial cabinet and military, who were given 10 million dollar rewards for their arrest and capture.

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza dismissed the charges on Twitter saying that they were based on “shameless lies”

