USA: Trump announces halt of funding to WHO over pandemic response

US President Donald Trump announced that his administration was instructed to halt funding of the World Health Organization over response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Trump was speaking in Washington DC on Tuesday.

“Today I am instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus,” said Trump.

He blamed the organization for the ‘disastrous’ decision to oppose travel restrictions.

“As the organization’s leading sponsor, the United States has a duty to insist on full accountability,” added Trump.

The US has been the hardest-hit country in the world by the COVID-19 pandemic with more than 600 thousand confirmed cases and more than 25,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

