-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Trump announces halt of funding to WHO over pandemic response
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
US President Donald Trump announced that his administration was instructed to halt funding of the World Health Organization over response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Trump was speaking in Washington DC on Tuesday.
“Today I am instructing my administration to halt funding of the World Health Organization while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus,” said Trump.
He blamed the organization for the ‘disastrous’ decision to oppose travel restrictions.
“As the organization’s leading sponsor, the United States has a duty to insist on full accountability,” added Trump.
The US has been the hardest-hit country in the world by the COVID-19 pandemic with more than 600 thousand confirmed cases and more than 25,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Source: White House
Video ID: 20200415-002
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200415-002
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly