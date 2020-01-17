-
USA: Trump announces measures securing ‘Right to Pray’ in public schools
US President Donald Trump announced new measures to secure students ‘Right to Pray’ in public schools, in what he described as the most important and powerful right, on Thursday in Washington DC.
“In a sacred principle of our Republic that government must never stand between the people and God. Yet, in public schools around the country, authorities are stopping students and teachers from praying, sharing their faith, or following their religious beliefs. It is totally unacceptable,” Trump stated.
“That is why, today, my administration is issuing strong new guidance to protect religious liberty in our public schools. The right of students and teachers to freely exercise their faith will always be protected, including the right to pray. So we call this the ‘Right to Pray’,” he added.
The US President also remarked that nine federal agencies were proposing new rules to roll back discriminatory regulations on religious service organisations to make sure federal funding is never used to violate the country’s constitutional First Amendment.
