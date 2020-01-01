USA: Trump calls out European allies for not fighting corruption

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump criticised European leaders for not contributing to the fight against corruption before entering his New Year’s Eve reception at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday.

“Why is it that the United States is always giving foreign countries money and Germany and France and all of Europe. They’re not doing much,” Trump told reporters.

The president was responding to questions regarding the July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for which he was later impeached.

He decried the investigation as a “hoax” and said his political opponents were a “disgrace”.

Trump is facing a Senate impeachment trial which he is expected to win thanks to a Republican majority.

