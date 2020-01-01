-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Trump calls out European allies for not fighting corruption
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
US President Donald Trump criticised European leaders for not contributing to the fight against corruption before entering his New Year’s Eve reception at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday.
“Why is it that the United States is always giving foreign countries money and Germany and France and all of Europe. They’re not doing much,” Trump told reporters.
The president was responding to questions regarding the July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for which he was later impeached.
He decried the investigation as a “hoax” and said his political opponents were a “disgrace”.
Trump is facing a Senate impeachment trial which he is expected to win thanks to a Republican majority.
Video ID: 20200101-020
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200101-020
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly