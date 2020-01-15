-
USA: Trump, Chinese Vice Premier Liu sign initial trade deal in Washington DC
US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He signed a ‘phase one’ deal to ease trade disputes in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.
“Today we take a momentous step, one that has never been taken before with China, toward a future of fair and reciprocal trade as we sign Phase One of the historic trade deal between the United States and China,” said Trump ahead of the signing ceremony.
He also praised Chinese President Xi Jinping for his role saying: “I want to thank President Xi, who is watching as we speak, and I’ll be going over to China in the not too distant future to reciprocate, but I want to thank President Xi, a very, very good friend of mine.”
The deal is considered to be a step towards easing trade tensions after 18 months of economic disputes.
