-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Trump claims US ‘passed peak’ of new coronavirus cases
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
US President Donald Trump said nationwide coronavirus figures have “passed the peak of new cases,” addressing journalists at the White House lawn in Washington DC on Wednesday.
“The data suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases. Hopefully that will continue and we will continue to make great progress. These encouraging developments have put us in a very strong position to finalise guidelines for states on reopening the country, which will be announcing,” said Trump.
“Following our use of the Defense Production Act, GM announced that its first ventilators come off the assembly line in Kokomo, Indiana. Great place. They did it in eleven days from start to finish; a remarkable testament to the ingenuity of the American worker. GM will ship over 600 ventilators this month alone with thousands more to come. And we have other companies doing something similar,” he added.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the US has recorded over 638,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, with over 30,000 of them resulting in deaths.
Video ID: 20200416-003
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200416-003
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly