USA: Trump claims US ‘passed peak’ of new coronavirus cases

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump said nationwide coronavirus figures have “passed the peak of new cases,” addressing journalists at the White House lawn in Washington DC on Wednesday.

“The data suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases. Hopefully that will continue and we will continue to make great progress. These encouraging developments have put us in a very strong position to finalise guidelines for states on reopening the country, which will be announcing,” said Trump.

“Following our use of the Defense Production Act, GM announced that its first ventilators come off the assembly line in Kokomo, Indiana. Great place. They did it in eleven days from start to finish; a remarkable testament to the ingenuity of the American worker. GM will ship over 600 ventilators this month alone with thousands more to come. And we have other companies doing something similar,” he added.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the US has recorded over 638,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, with over 30,000 of them resulting in deaths.

Video ID: 20200416-003

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200416-003

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly