-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Trump confirms first known coronavirus death in US
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
US President Donald Trump confirmed the first known death in the United States from the novel coronavirus, during a press conference in Washington DC on Saturday.
“At this moment we have 22 patients in the United States currently that have coronavirus. Unfortunately, one person has passed away overnight. She was a wonderful woman, a medically high-risk patient in her late 50s,” Trump said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) later clarified that the victim was not a woman but a man in his 50s.
Speaking after Trump, US Vice President Mike Pence announced additional travel restrictions on Iran and urged US citizens “to not travel to the areas in Italy and the areas in South Korea that are most affected by the coronavirus.”
The latest data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control indicates that there have now been more than 85,000 cases worldwide and 2,921 deaths related to the virus. China, where the virus originated, makes up a huge percentage of those figures, with nearly 80,000 cases and 2,839 deaths thus far.
Video ID: 20200229-053
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200229-053
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly