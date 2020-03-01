USA: Trump confirms first known coronavirus death in US

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump confirmed the first known death in the United States from the novel coronavirus, during a press conference in Washington DC on Saturday.

“At this moment we have 22 patients in the United States currently that have coronavirus. Unfortunately, one person has passed away overnight. She was a wonderful woman, a medically high-risk patient in her late 50s,” Trump said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) later clarified that the victim was not a woman but a man in his 50s.

Speaking after Trump, US Vice President Mike Pence announced additional travel restrictions on Iran and urged US citizens “to not travel to the areas in Italy and the areas in South Korea that are most affected by the coronavirus.”

The latest data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control indicates that there have now been more than 85,000 cases worldwide and 2,921 deaths related to the virus. China, where the virus originated, makes up a huge percentage of those figures, with nearly 80,000 cases and 2,839 deaths thus far.

