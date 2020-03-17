-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Trump defends “Chinese virus” remark on novel coronavirus
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
US President Donald Trump defended his usage of the phrase ‘Chinese virus’ to refer to the novel coronavirus, during a press conference in Washington DC on Tuesday.
“China was putting out information which was false, that our military gave this to them. That was false. And rather than having an argument I said, ‘I have to call it where it came from. It did come from China, so I think it`s a very accurate term,” Trump said.
Trump also urged US residents to work from home and limit travels and social gatherings as part of the effort to contain the virus.
“We are asking everyone to work from home if possible, postpone unnecessary travel, and limit social gatherings to no more than 10 people. By making shared sacrifices and temporary changes we can protect the health of our people and we can protect our economy, because I think our economy will come back very rapidly,” Trump said.
According to John Hopkins University, the US currently has 5,702 cases of the coronavirus with 94 deaths.
Video ID: 20200317-046
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200317-046
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly