USA: Trump defends “Chinese virus” remark on novel coronavirus

US President Donald Trump defended his usage of the phrase ‘Chinese virus’ to refer to the novel coronavirus, during a press conference in Washington DC on Tuesday.

“China was putting out information which was false, that our military gave this to them. That was false. And rather than having an argument I said, ‘I have to call it where it came from. It did come from China, so I think it`s a very accurate term,” Trump said.

Trump also urged US residents to work from home and limit travels and social gatherings as part of the effort to contain the virus.

“We are asking everyone to work from home if possible, postpone unnecessary travel, and limit social gatherings to no more than 10 people. By making shared sacrifices and temporary changes we can protect the health of our people and we can protect our economy, because I think our economy will come back very rapidly,” Trump said.

According to John Hopkins University, the US currently has 5,702 cases of the coronavirus with 94 deaths.

