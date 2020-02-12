-
USA: Trump denies intervening in ‘ridiculous’ sentencing of fmr adviser Roger Stone
US President Donald Trump denied intervening in the sentencing of his former adviser Roger Stone after a bill signing in the White House on Tuesday.
Asked by a reporter if he had pressured the Justice Department to change Stone’s sentencing recommendation, Trump said “, I didn’t speak to the Justice, I’d be able to do it if I wanted, I have the absolute right to do it. I stay out of things to a degree that people wouldn’t believe, but I didn’t speak to him.”
The president continued stating that “the recommendation was ridiculous. I thought the whole prosecution was ridiculous.”
Stone was convicted of seven counts of making false statements, witness tampering, and obstruction on November, 15 2019, with prosecutors recommending on Monday that he receive a seven to nine year prison sentence.
Trump subsequently took to Twitter on Tuesday to denounce the recommendation as “horrible and very unfair situation,” after which the Justice Department announced that it would call for a lighter sentence, while stating that this decision had been reached before the president’s tweet.
After the Justice Department requested a sentence of three to four years, all four federal prosecutors involved quit the case.
The president also defended the reassignment of Alexander Vindman, who served on the US National Security Council and testified before Congress about the president’s call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
“I obviously wasn’t happy with the job he did. First of all, he reported a false call, that wasn’t what was said on the call,” said Trump.
