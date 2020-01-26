USA: Trump “did nothing wrong” – impeachment lawyers

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The first day of US President Trump’s impeachment defence began on Saturday in Washington DC.

Deputy White House Counsel Michael Purpura attempted to shed doubt on the Democrat’s case that Trump allegedly withheld military aid to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy into investigating Trump’s rival Joe Biden, and his son Hunter.

“President Trump asked Presidents Zelenskiy to do us a favour and he made clear that “us” referred to our country and not himself,” stressed Purpura.

“There can’t be a threat without the person knowing he’s being threatened. There can’t be a quid pro quo without the quo,” he insisted.

The US president is facing impeachment over charges of abuse of power as well as obstruction of Congress, but with a Republican majority in the Senate and a super-majority required for a conviction, the president looks set to remain in office.

