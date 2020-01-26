-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Trump “did nothing wrong” – impeachment lawyers
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The first day of US President Trump’s impeachment defence began on Saturday in Washington DC.
Deputy White House Counsel Michael Purpura attempted to shed doubt on the Democrat’s case that Trump allegedly withheld military aid to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy into investigating Trump’s rival Joe Biden, and his son Hunter.
“President Trump asked Presidents Zelenskiy to do us a favour and he made clear that “us” referred to our country and not himself,” stressed Purpura.
“There can’t be a threat without the person knowing he’s being threatened. There can’t be a quid pro quo without the quo,” he insisted.
The US president is facing impeachment over charges of abuse of power as well as obstruction of Congress, but with a Republican majority in the Senate and a super-majority required for a conviction, the president looks set to remain in office.
Video ID: 20200125-050
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200125-050
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly