USA: Trump doubles down on attack on Kamala Harris, calls her “big failure”

US President Donald Trump called Democratic vice-presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris “a big failure” the day after Joe Biden announced her as his running mate, during a press briefing in Washington DC on Wednesday.

“There was nobody more insulting to Biden than she was. She said horrible things about him,” Trump said of Harris. “And now all of a sudden she’s running to be vice president, saying how wonderful he is. I thought it was a very unusual pick because she said such bad things.”

“I read today that she is very short on facts. I think she’s going to be a big failure and I think I look forward to the debate between her and Mike Pence,” Trump continued.

55-year-old Harris has become the first US woman of colour to be on a major party’s presidential ticket.

