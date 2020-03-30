USA: Trump extends social distancing guidelines until April 30

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump said that the guidelines regarding social distancing due to the coronavirus surge in the country would be extended until April 30, speaking in Washington DC on Sunday.

Trump said that “nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won,” adding: “the better you do, the faster this whole nightmare will end. Therefore, we will be extending our guidelines to April 30 to slow the spread.”

The US president also stated that the peak in coronavirus deaths in the country would be reached in two weeks.

The recent announcement comes as the initial two-week guidelines were about to end on Monday.

According to the recent data published by the World Health Organisation, the US has registered 103,321 cases of the coronavirus with 1,668 deaths.

