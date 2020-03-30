-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Trump extends social distancing guidelines until April 30
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
US President Donald Trump said that the guidelines regarding social distancing due to the coronavirus surge in the country would be extended until April 30, speaking in Washington DC on Sunday.
Trump said that “nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won,” adding: “the better you do, the faster this whole nightmare will end. Therefore, we will be extending our guidelines to April 30 to slow the spread.”
The US president also stated that the peak in coronavirus deaths in the country would be reached in two weeks.
The recent announcement comes as the initial two-week guidelines were about to end on Monday.
According to the recent data published by the World Health Organisation, the US has registered 103,321 cases of the coronavirus with 1,668 deaths.
Video ID: 20200330-002
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200330-002
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly