USA: Trump hints that Ukrainian jet was shot down by “mistake”
United States President Donald Trump implied that the Ukrainian airliner that recently crashed in Tehran may have been shot down by “mistake’ during a press briefing in Washington DC on Thursday, at an unveiling event for a proposal for major changes to environmental law.
During the presser, the US president reaffirmed his position in that the US actions in Iran had been effective and that, necessary measures were carried out. “We caught a total monster and we took him out and that should have happened a long time ago,” he said.
Trump continued to then state that he had his “suspicions” about what caused the Ukrainian International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 to crash in Tehran.
“I have my suspicions, stated Trump, adding “it’s a tragic thing, but somebody could have made a mistake.”
it was flying in a pretty rough neighbourhood and somebody could have made a mistake. Some people say it was mechanical, I personally don’t think that’s even a question, personally,” he added.
The Ukrainian International Airlines’ Boeing 737-800 crashed shortly after take-off near Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday morning, killing all 176 people on board.
