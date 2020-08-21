USA: Trump holds campaign rally in Biden’s hometown, says he “abandoned” Scranton

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in former vice president Joe Biden’s hometown in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, igniting a ‘turf war.’

The small rally was held a few hours before Biden formally accepted the Democratic presidential nomination.

In his speech, Trump accused Biden, whom he called “slow Joe,” of having “abandoned” Scranton.

“He’ll remind us that he was born in Scranton. But, you know, he left like 70 years ago, right?” said the US president.

“Joe Biden is the candidate of these privileged liberal hypocrites who hold you and your values in disdain. But you can send them all the thundering message on Election Day by voting for Trump/Pence,” he added.

Biden was born in Scranton, and moved to Delaware with his family when he was 10.

Video ID: 20200821-006

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200821-006

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly