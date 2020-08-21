-
“Strikes have cornered the dictatorship” – Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovskaya - 11 hours ago
-
Argentina: Hundreds march in Buenos Aires to demand justice for Facundo Astudillo Castro - 11 hours ago
-
France: Lyon fans face off with police after Bayern defeat - 11 hours ago
-
USA: SanFran Uber and Lyft drivers react as court temporarily allows them to continue operating - 12 hours ago
-
Russia: No poison found in Navalny’s body – Omsk hospital deputy chief - 12 hours ago
-
Should Mali’s leaders be reinstated? - 12 hours ago
-
How Kamala Harris’ VP candidacy is generating excitement in India | DW News - 12 hours ago
-
Amazon fire: Raging blazes raise fears of a repeat of 2019 - 12 hours ago
-
Trump: US to demand restoration of UN sanctions on Iran - 12 hours ago
-
Californian blazes result of climate change, governor says - 13 hours ago
USA: Trump holds campaign rally in Biden’s hometown, says he “abandoned” Scranton
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
US President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in former vice president Joe Biden’s hometown in Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, igniting a ‘turf war.’
The small rally was held a few hours before Biden formally accepted the Democratic presidential nomination.
In his speech, Trump accused Biden, whom he called “slow Joe,” of having “abandoned” Scranton.
“He’ll remind us that he was born in Scranton. But, you know, he left like 70 years ago, right?” said the US president.
“Joe Biden is the candidate of these privileged liberal hypocrites who hold you and your values in disdain. But you can send them all the thundering message on Election Day by voting for Trump/Pence,” he added.
Biden was born in Scranton, and moved to Delaware with his family when he was 10.
Video ID: 20200821-006
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200821-006
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly