USA: Trump Jr confronted by protester at news conference ahead of Iowa caucus

The son of US President Donald Trump Jr was confronted by a protester at a news conference ahead of presidential caucuses in Des Moines, Iowa on Monday.

“I am an American Jew and ever since your father was elected more and more Jews are being gunned down every year,” shouted the unknown participant of the event before security guards tried to evict him.

“Donald Trump, who has done more for the state of Israel, who’s defending the Jews, who has combated the Hamas caucus in Congress, where there are Democrats in Congress saying anti-Semitic things, but that will be the headline. So we’ve gotten used to this. We’ve gotten used to the double standard of the media. We’ve gotten used to their lies because no one’s ever held them accountable until Trump,” responded Donald Trump Jr, as the protester left the hall.

Democratic and Republican voters were heading to the polls on Monday to choose their preferred presidential nominees.

