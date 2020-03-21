USA: Trump lashes out at reporter, NBC and Comcast during coronavirus briefing

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump and NBC reporter Peter Alexander had a heated war of words during a coronavirus briefing at the White House on Friday.

The spat began as Trump showed massive optimism over the potential of a malaria drug that has been tested against the novel coronavirus. This prompted Alexander to question “is it possible that your impulse to put a positive spin on things, may be giving Americans a false sense of hope and misrepresenting.”

Trump was evidently angered by the question and instantly responded “No, I don’t think so. No, I don’t think so. I think that, I think it’s got (Alexander interrupts). Such a lovely question.”

As Trump attempted to move to another reporter, Alexander managed to slip in another question. He asked “so what do you say to the Americans who are scared, though? I guess nearly 200 dead, 14-thousand who are sick. Millions, as you witness, who are scared right now.”

The question clearly angered Trump who responded “I say that you’re a terrible reporter. That’s what I say. I think it’s a very nasty question. And I think it’s a very bad signal that you’re putting out to the American people. The American people are looking for answers and they’re looking for hope and you’re doing sensationalism.”

This is not the first time Donald Trump has attacked an NBC representative, and he continued his argument when he took aim at Alexander’s employers. “And the same with NBC and Concast. I don’t call it Comcast, I call it Concast. Let me just – for who you work. Let me just tell you something, that’s really bad reporting. And you ought to get back to reporting instead of sensationalism,” the President went on to say.

NBC is owned by Comcast and has been one of the favourite victims of the President’s outbursts.

Finally, Donald Trump found time to attempt to defend his feeling of optimism, slipping in one final attack on the reporter at the end of his answer. “Let’s see if it works. It might and it might not. I happen to feel good about it, but who knows? I’ve been right a lot. Let’s see what happens, John? You ought to be ashamed of yourself,” he proclaimed.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the US has reported over 5,000 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours bringing the total number to 16,018 and 210 deaths.

