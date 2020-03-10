USA: Trump, McConnell to discuss measures to combat economic impact of coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump announced he would be speaking with lawmakers including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to discuss measures to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Trump was speaking during a press conference at the White House in Washington DC on Monday.

“We’re going to be meeting with House Republicans, Mitch McConnell, everybody, and discussing a possible payroll tax cut or relief, substantial relief, very substantial relief, that’s a big – that’s a big number. We’re also going to be talking about hourly wage earners getting help so that they can be in a position where they’re not going to ever miss a pay check,” he said.

“We’re going to be seeing small business administration and creating loans for small businesses. We’re also working with industries including the airline industry, the cruise ship industry, which obviously will be hit.”

Vice President Mike Pence said the 25 children on board the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess had tested negative for the virus and that the 21 people who have – 19 crew and two passengers – had been placed in isolation while authorities prepared to disembark the remaining passengers to be quarantined in military bases in California, Texas and Georgia, while charter flights would bring Canadian and UK passengers back to their countries.

Confirmed coronavirus cases topped 600 in the US amid a global outbreak exceeding 113,500 cases and nearly 4,000 deaths as of Monday.

