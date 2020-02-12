USA: Trump mocks ‘lightweight’ Bloomberg for ‘stop-and-frisk’ apology

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump mocked the public apology of Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg over his support for the ‘stop-and-frisk’ policing tactic, calling him a “lightweight,” while speaking to reporters in Washington DC on Tuesday.

“When a man is with stop and frisk his whole life and then he decides to go Democrat and he goes to a church and he’s practically crying, it looked like hell, he’s practically crying, saying what a horrible thing he did. I think that’s so disingenuous,” Trump said.

He added, “Frankly, I’d rather run against Bloomberg than Bernie Sanders because Sanders has real followers. Whether you like him or not, whether you agree with him or not, I happen to think it’s terrible what he says. But he has followers. Bloomberg’s just buying his way in.”

When asked about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s campaign Trump said “Uh, it’s stumbling. It’s mumbling. Not pretty, but we’ll see how he does. You never know. You never know. The only time you knew for sure was the Trump campaign. Trump was going to win.”

The stop-and-frisk program is a New York City Police Department practice of temporarily detaining, questioning, and searching civilians and suspects on the street that has been criticised repeatedly for disproportionately targeting African-Americans and Latinos.

An audio clip from 2015 in which Bloomberg appears to offer an unflinching defence of ‘stop-and-frisk’ was disseminated across social media on Tuesday, drawing a wave of criticism.

