USA: Trump mocks “mini” Bloomberg by crouching behind podium at CPAC

US President Donald Trump mocked Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s stature by crouching behind his podium, during his speech at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Fort Washington on Saturday.

Trump said that Bloomberg’s fellow candidate Elizabeth Warren was “was really mean to mini-Mike,” adding that “he didn’t know what hit him. He’s going, oh, get me off of this stage, get me off, get me off of this stage.”

US Senator Mitt Romney was also on the receiving end of part of Trump’s attacks. While discussing the recent Senate impeachment trial, Trump said of Romney “the Republicans stuck together, except Romney of course, you know. Low life, low life.”

Trump found time to condemn the policies of the Democratic presidential candidates, accusing them of wanting to “impose a fanatical code of political correctness. Bombard our citizens with fake news propaganda and implement policies that would turn America, very quickly, into a large scale Venezuela.”

“They wanna take away your money, take away your choice, take away your speech, take away your guns, take away your religion, take away your history, take away your future, and take away, ultimately, your freedom,” he continued.

Before leaving the stage, footage shows Trump receiving ardent applause for his trademark hugging and kissing of the US flag.

