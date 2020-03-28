USA: Trump orders General Motors to prioritise federal contracts for ventilators

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump said that he invoked a Defence Production Act “to compel” the US vehicle manufacturer General Motors to prioritise the production of ventilators for the coronavirus treatment, Washington DC, Friday.

“This afternoon, I invoke the Defence Production Act to compel General Motors to accept, perform and prioritise federal contracts for ventilators,”said Trump.

He added that “this invocation of the DPA should demonstrate clearly to all that we will not hesitate to use the full authority of the federal government to combat this crisis.”

According to the latest report published by the World Health Organisation, the US has 68,334 cases of the coronavirus with almost one thousand deaths.

