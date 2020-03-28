-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Trump orders General Motors to prioritise federal contracts for ventilators
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
US President Donald Trump said that he invoked a Defence Production Act “to compel” the US vehicle manufacturer General Motors to prioritise the production of ventilators for the coronavirus treatment, Washington DC, Friday.
“This afternoon, I invoke the Defence Production Act to compel General Motors to accept, perform and prioritise federal contracts for ventilators,”said Trump.
He added that “this invocation of the DPA should demonstrate clearly to all that we will not hesitate to use the full authority of the federal government to combat this crisis.”
According to the latest report published by the World Health Organisation, the US has 68,334 cases of the coronavirus with almost one thousand deaths.
Video ID: 20200328-003
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200328-003
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly