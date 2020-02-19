USA: Trump pledges government support for LA”s 2028 Olympics

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump was in Los Angeles to sign a declaration of federal government support for the city’s 2028 Olympics, on Tuesday.

“They just wanted some support and they were not getting it at all from the past administration. We’re going to give them a tremendous support. You need the support of the federal government to make it really work, and we have it. It’s going to be fantastic Olympics,” said Trump.

The US president also said the 2028 Summer Games will be a “major economic victory,” as they will create about 112,000 jobs and pump $18 billion (€16.6 billion) into the country’s economy.

The assistance offered by the government will reportedly encompass security, transportation, telecommunications and environmental contributions.

