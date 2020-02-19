-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Trump pledges government support for LA”s 2028 Olympics
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
US President Donald Trump was in Los Angeles to sign a declaration of federal government support for the city’s 2028 Olympics, on Tuesday.
“They just wanted some support and they were not getting it at all from the past administration. We’re going to give them a tremendous support. You need the support of the federal government to make it really work, and we have it. It’s going to be fantastic Olympics,” said Trump.
The US president also said the 2028 Summer Games will be a “major economic victory,” as they will create about 112,000 jobs and pump $18 billion (€16.6 billion) into the country’s economy.
The assistance offered by the government will reportedly encompass security, transportation, telecommunications and environmental contributions.
Video ID: 20200219-013
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200219-013
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly