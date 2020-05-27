-
USA: Trump pledges lower insulin prices for seniors
US President Donald Trump announced a plan to lower insulin prices for senior citizens on Tuesday in a move which is expected to cap the costs of the drug for those on Medicare at $35 (32 euros) per month.
“You know what’s happened to insulin over the years, right? Through the roof. Insulin – so many people, so necessary. For hundreds and thousands of seniors enrolled in Medicare – that’s a big deal – participating plans will cap cost at just $35 a month per type of insulin, and some plans may offer it free. So for everybody that was getting ripped off and paying tremendous prices,” said Trump.
“I don’t use insulin. Should I be? Huh? I never thought about it,” he added.
Trump claimed to be taking anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in previous weeks, though he recently confirmed that he had ended the treatment.
The World Health Organisation suspended clinical trials of the drug due to inconclusive studies about its safety.
