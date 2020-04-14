USA: Trump pledges to finalise guidelines on re-opening the country “soon”

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump said his administration was set to publish guidelines on re-opening the country locked down due to the COVID-19 crisis. He was speaking at a news conference in Washington DC on Monday.

“My administration’s plan and corresponding guidelines will give the American people the confidence they need to begin returning to normal life. That’s what we want. We want to have our country open. We want to return to normal life,” said Trump.

The US has been the worst-hit country in the world with the number of COVID-19 cases nearing 580,000 and more than 23,600 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.​

