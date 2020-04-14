-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
USA: Trump pledges to finalise guidelines on re-opening the country “soon”
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
US President Donald Trump said his administration was set to publish guidelines on re-opening the country locked down due to the COVID-19 crisis. He was speaking at a news conference in Washington DC on Monday.
“My administration’s plan and corresponding guidelines will give the American people the confidence they need to begin returning to normal life. That’s what we want. We want to have our country open. We want to return to normal life,” said Trump.
The US has been the worst-hit country in the world with the number of COVID-19 cases nearing 580,000 and more than 23,600 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Source: The White House
Video ID: 20200414-001
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200414-001
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly