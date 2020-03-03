USA: Trump praises administration”s “aggressive action” on coronavirus at North Carolina rally

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

US President Donald Trump praised his government’s action o contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, during a rally in Charlotte on Monday.

“My administration has also taken the most aggressive action in modern history to protect Americans from the coronavirus,” said Trump.

The US president also he met a group of pharmaceutical executives earlier who pledged to work towards having vaccines for coronavirus ‘relatively soon.’

Trump accused the Democratic Party of ‘trying to politicise the coronavirus, denigrating the noble work of our public health professionals.’

He also commented down on the peace agreement signed between his administration and the Taliban, saying that “American troops cannot be the policeman for the world or to create democracy in other nations that, frankly, probably don’t want it.”

